Politicians, writers, poets pay tributes to Mir Hasil Bizenjo

MULTAN: Political workers, poets, thinkers and writers in the South Punjab on Friday paid rich tributes to the late Mir Hasil Bizenjo for his restless struggle and commitment to the democracy.

Expressing grief and sorrow over his death, they said that his death was a big loss to Pakistan and Balochistan. They said that Bizenjo was most respectable and trustworthy among all the school of thoughts. He was a politician of commitment and a national leader whose services would always be remembered, they added.

They said that Hasil Khan Bizenjo was a patriotic Pakistani who always spoke about the rights of small provinces. They demanded establish a memorial in the name of Mir Hasil Bizenjo in Islamabad and naming parliament gallery in his name.

They said that Mir Hasil Bizenjo started his politicalstruggle from the platform of Democratic Students Federation (DSF). Meanwhile, talking to The News, senior politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi expressed his heartiest grief over the sad demise of Mir Hasil Bizenjo and he condoled with the bereaved family. He said that Bizenjo was a symbol of federation and pro-people politics in the country. He said that he had very close relations with the Bizenjo family. He said the services of Mir Hasil Bizenjo would be remembered forever.

Senior political activist Syed Zahid Hussain Gardezi paid tribute to Mir Hasil Bizenjo for his consistency, commitment and dedication in politics and struggling for democracy and downtrodden classes across the country.

He said that Senator Bizenjo had been involved in a restless struggle for equal rights for the minorities. Pakistan Progressive Writers Association Multan president Syed Irfan Haidar Shamsi said that Mir Hasil Bizenjo was a great son of a great father Mir Ghous Bux Bizenjo.

Pakistan Workers Party secretary general Akhtar Hussain said that the death of Bizenjo was a great national loss. Sharing his grief with the Bizenjo family and the members of the National Party, he called for a united struggle for basic social and revolutionary changes in Pakistan. Seraiki Thinkers Forum president Taj Gopang expressed his grief over the sad and shocking death of Mir Hasil Bizenjo and paid rich tribute to him for rendering his life for the sake of the democracy.