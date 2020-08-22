close
Sat Aug 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2020

Rangers official among three killed in Sialkot

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2020

SIALKOT: Three persons, including a Rangers personnel, were killed in separate incidents on Friday. In the first incident, Zeeshan Butt, a Rangers personnel, was electrocuted near Akhnur village in the limits of Sabzpir police. Shabbir was electrocuted at Bahu Bhatti village in the limits of Muradpur police when he accidentally touched a live wire. An unidentified rickshaw driver was strangled on Khadim Ali Road in the limits of Civil Lines police when his shawl accidentally got entangled in the chain of his motorcycle.

Latest News

More From Pakistan