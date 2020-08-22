Rangers official among three killed in Sialkot

SIALKOT: Three persons, including a Rangers personnel, were killed in separate incidents on Friday. In the first incident, Zeeshan Butt, a Rangers personnel, was electrocuted near Akhnur village in the limits of Sabzpir police. Shabbir was electrocuted at Bahu Bhatti village in the limits of Muradpur police when he accidentally touched a live wire. An unidentified rickshaw driver was strangled on Khadim Ali Road in the limits of Civil Lines police when his shawl accidentally got entangled in the chain of his motorcycle.