‘Code of Azadari’ for Muharram announced

Islamabad : Chief of Tehreek-e-Niafaz-e -Fiqah Jafariya Quaid-e-Millat-e-Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi Friday announced the ‘Code of Azadari’ for Muharram-ul-Haram, says a press release.

Addressing a press conference at Headquarter Maktab-e-Tashayyo, he announced the 19-Points Code of Azadari which asked the people to keep a close eye on the enemies of religion and motherland and remain vigilant.

It stressed that the beliefs and ideologies of others should not be interfered with and the Shuhada-e-Karbala should be offered devotion by sticking to their own ideologies.

It stressed that people should respect each other’s rights by recognizing all schools of thought giving them respect.

Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said that discrimination in the name of religion, school of thought and language should be prohibited.

He said that recognized Muslim schools of thought as non-Muslims should be considered cognizable offence.

He said that precautionary measures may be adopted to remain safe from corona because precaution is the source of salvation.

Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said that full protection should be provided through ensuring protection to processions under the Junejo-Moosavi Agreement signed on May 21, 1985.

He said that Ulema Karaam, Waizeen and Zakireen should keep an eye on brotherhood and unity, present their beliefs and ideologies in a positive manner and do not offend anyone.

He said do not put your ears to rumours, any possible issue should be got resolved through the local Administration and Muharram Committee of the TNFJ. God forbid, if any issue arises, it should be resolved through patience, forbearance and mutual understanding instead of taking the law in your own hand.

He stressed the need of ensuring mutual cooperation for unity and brotherhood. He said that the spirit of patriotism should be kept in mind everywhere so as to keep the spirit of country’s integrity. Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said that the identity of the passenger should be ensured by asking for his original identity card before renting out a room for accommodation in a hotel, hostel, guest house, etc.

TNFJ chief said that Niyaz, Sabeel and Taburuk should not be accepted without every type of confirmation.

He stressed that the participants and their vehicle should be thoroughly searched before allowing them to participate in Azadari programme.

“Religious, political leaders and the media should avoid negative attitudes and highlight the great sacrifices of the Shuhada-e-Karbala in an effective and positive manner,” he added.

He called for implementation of all provisions of the National Action Plan should be ensured and a close eye may be kept on the activities of proscribed groups operating under new names.

Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said that Muharram Azadari Cells should be set up at the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Religious Affairs on Federal and Provincial levels so that any possible issues can be resolved immediately.

He called upon followers of the Imam Aali Muqaam (A.S.) to give priority to Azadari over all other matters. The Mominaat should participate in Azadari rites by following in the footsteps of the Mukhaderaat-e-Ismat and Taharat.

In the end, he asked the founders of the Majalis and processions to themselves follow the Azadari Code and make the Waizeen and Zakireen to abide it also.