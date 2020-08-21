‘Action to be taken on fake reports about anti-dengue drive’

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Thursday said action would be taken against officials of the departments concerned if fake reports about anti-dengue campaign were forwarded.

Presiding over a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for anti-dengue, the DC said relevant departments should upload reports based on facts otherwise strict departmental action will be initiated if any discrepancy was found during checking.

The meeting reviewed the progress of surveillance activities by departments. The DC said he himself would visit different areas to review the implementation of anti-dengue campaign.

He reprimanded the officers concerned for their irresponsibility in surveillance and zero detect-report of larvae and asked the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to continue strict monitoring of anti-dengue steps to combat the dengue outbreak. He called for sending show-cause notices to the responsible persons and issued stern warning to some departments on non compliance of surveillance activities from Android mobile ph