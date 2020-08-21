Minister for enhancing dengue surveillance

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid called for enhanced vigilance in the Cabinet Meeting on dengue prevention at Darbar Hall of the Civil Secretariat here on Thursday.

The minister reviewed arrangements for dengue control as Secretary PSH gave an overview of the current status of activities followed by measures taken by different departments. The minister said, “Commissioners and deputy commissioners must personally supervise dengue surveillance. Due to heavy rains, extra effort is required to stop growth of larva. The Punjab Healthcare Commission must increase inspections at hospitals. The response at respective counters in hospitals must be ensured. The vector surveillance must be scaled up in all districts.”

Elaborating further, Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “Hotspots have to be identified for timely elimination of larvae. The PITB must consolidate data of patients from all hospitals. Teams must be sent to the targeted area to stop the transmission of virus. The situation of dengue so far is under control. All recommendations and SOPs of the Dengue Expert Advisory Group must be fully implemented. There is a need to enhance surveillance in affected areas. We will need collective response to control dengue.”

rewarded: Yasmin Rashid gave away awards to doctors, nurses and paramedical staff serving corona patients at Children’s Hospital here on Thursday.

Addressing the participants, Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “I salute healthcare workers who served Covid-19 patients. I appreciate organisers of this ceremony for arranging an event to honour great professionals. Corona pandemic has played havoc with economies of developed nation. Our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff rendered enormous services during the pandemic. The last government did not develop any system in hospitals for epidemics and crisis situations. We have lost many important figures in the pandemic including Vice Chancellor Nishter Medical University Professor Mustafa Kamal Pasha. Our healthcare professionals have sacrificed lives in a battle of salvation for our people and this country. The capacity of the hospitals has been enhanced during the Corona Pandemic and today we have 14 BSL-3 Labs in Punjab.”

The minister said awards in no way are a substitute for the matchless services of professionals who risked their lives to save lives of others. She said Allah has reserved greater ranks for people serving humanity. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar are proud of our dedicated healthcare professionals. The minister said, “Corona pandemic has not ended yet and I urge people to follow necessary precautions. Al of us must serve the nation for the progress of country. The services of Professor Mehmud Shaukat are kept in regarded. The services of Professor Asad Aslam in Mayo Hospital are extremely valuable. Allah always gives best returns for the services.

Sehat card: Yasmin Rashid met Executive Director State Life Insurance Company Manzoor Ali Shaikh at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Thursday to discuss and review progress on Sehat Insaf Card Programme. The minister discussed with the State Life officials the status of feedback and the plan to scale up services of Sehat Insaf Card Programme.

The minister said, “Card holders or their families must not face any difficulty. The performance of the Call Centre shall be improved. This programme is facilitating people living below the poverty line. The data of the card must be consolidated and services of the card are being scaled up.”