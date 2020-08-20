Nawaz’ doctors awaiting reports for bypass surgery

ISLAMABAD: The doctors treating former prime minister and Quaid of PML-N Nawaz Sharif in London are anxiously waiting for the reports of blood and other specimens consigned to the most sophisticated labs of the United States for scheduling cardiac surgery since they have made up their mind for the much needed another coronary artery bypass surgery (CABG) in a couple of weeks.

Well-placed sources close to the distinguished leader of Pakistan told The News Wednesday that the treatment process was slowed down because of COVID-19 and the awaited reports from the United States. The doctors, who have been visiting and examining Nawaz Sharif, are of the view that his surgery couldn’t be deferred for further indefinite period although corona pandemic has yet to come under control to the level where a surgery could be conducted free of all risks. The sources revealed that Nawaz Sharif has been updated by his doctors about his health condition and treatment on regular basis.

Dr Muhammad Adnan, who has been treating Nawaz Sharif since long and has complete picture of his cardiac working, has reached London. He was in Lahore where he is heading a renowned health complex. The sources reminded that Nawaz Sharif, when reached London in November last, initially parried making and taking call from anywhere but recently contrary to the advice of his doctors he spoke to few here in Pakistan and abroad including his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif and JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The close friends and other family members are in touch with Nawaz Sharif through his sons also living in London with their father.

The sources pointed out that Nawaz Sharif has taken into confidence Maulana Fazl about stat his health and briefly discussed with him political developments back in the country. The former prime minister was seriously concerned about the economic and domestic situation obtaining in Pakistan. Nawaz Sharif has asked the opposition leaders to forge unity in their ranks and instead allowing differences among their ranks, they should help the country to steer out the existing quagmire. He also spoke to PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the sources said. The sources added that Nawaz Sharif has made it clear to his interlocutors that he is away from the country under the compulsion of health issues otherwise he wouldn’t have travel to the United Kingdom. This too, he said, he did on the insistence of doctors and family. He told them that he would like to see solidified opposition in the country at the face of challenges placed by the worst governance of incumbent administration. Nawaz Sharif told Maulana Fazl that before undertaking his further and major treatment with fair amount of satisfaction, he would like to see the popular leadership of the country fully united to thwart the artificial challenges. The sources said that all leaders belonging to opposition who spoke to Nawaz Sharif have expressed their solidarity with the views expressed by the most experienced leader of the country and prayed for his full and early recovery.