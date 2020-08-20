COVID-19 will be over by the end of 2021: Bill Gates

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: Millions more are going to die before the covid-19 pandemic is over. That is the stark message of Bill Gates, a co-founder of Microsoft and one of the world’s largest philanthropists via the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, in an interview with Zanny Minton Beddoes, The Economist’s editor-in-chief, in early August. Most of these deaths, he said, would be caused not by the disease itself, but by the further strain on health-care systems and economies that were already struggling. He also lamented the politicisation of the response to the virus in America, and the spread of conspiracy theories-some implicating him-both of which have slowed efforts to contain the disease’s spread.