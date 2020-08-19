Govt decides to summon joint sitting of Parliament

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to summon joint sitting of the Parliament tomorrow (Thursday).

The session is expected to continue for one day and it would be prorogued after address of the president. With this third parliamentary years of the NA will also be commenced on the same day.

Well-placed Parliamentary sources told The News here Tuesday evening that the notification pertaining to the summoning of the two houses of the Parliament joint sitting (Majalis-e-Shoora) will be issued today (Wednesday) and the session will start at 5 pm on August 20. It is understood that the presidential address will cater performance of the incumbent government of previous year and it would dilate upon the next parliamentary year’s plans of the government.

The economy, Foreign affairs and major aspects of the domestic situation from the perspective of the government will prominently figure in the address of the president. The presidential address will come under discussion in the two houses of Parliament subsequently and two houses will as matter of formality will later adopt the motion of thanks for the president on account of his address to the Parliament.