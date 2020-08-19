Dengue larvae found in Multan hotel

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: A dengue surveillance team Tuesday found dengue larvae on the premises of a hotel and issued a notice to the hotel management. The dengue surveillance team visited a hotel on Abdali Road and detected dengue larvae there. The health authorities issued notice to the hotel management for the removal of garbage.