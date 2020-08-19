close
Wed Aug 19, 2020
Use of shopping bags banned in Multan district

MULTAN: The Environment Protection Department Tuesday banned use of shopping bags in Multan district. EPD deputy director Zafar Iqbal said the ban on the use of shopping bags has been notified. He said legal action would be taken against shopkeepers if they continue the use of shopping bags after August 25. The Lahore High Court (LHC) has already banned the use of shopping bags and the EPD was complying with the LHC orders.

