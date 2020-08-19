LWMC’s checklist for zero-waste policy

LAHORE:To enforce zero-waste policy in the provincial metropolis, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has circulated a checklist of contractual obligations for both the Turkish contractors as well as for its own Operations Department.

Both Turkish contractors, Ms OzPak and Ms Albayrak, are bound to observe certain contractual obligations and in case of any lack, LWMC can impose fines/penalties of different kinds on them.

Recently, LWMC Managing Director Dr Shahzaib Hussnain circulated a list of contractual obligations to be observed by its Turkish contractors to the Operations Wing to assess the performance of the contractors. The questions in the checklist would be filled daily to access the performance at the end of every month. The questions include: Has the contractor continued the work, if client fails to pay three progress payments? Is the subcontracting for services up-to the 30per cent of total services of each category? Whether the work performed is as per standards, quality and specifications? Have the minutes relating to the performance of work been prepared and signed by the contractor? Whether the contractor is involved in any practice(s) being prohibited by laws of Pakistan? Has the arbitration process been applied as per clause referred? Have the contractor and client continue to perform their obligations, during the pendency of arbitration?

On the other hand, LWMC also has to observe some contractual obligations. The LWMC MD while talking with the scribe said there are some services which are beyond the jurisdiction of LWMC and its Turkish contractors. These services included manhole cleanliness, removal of sludge, lifting and disposing of hospital infectious waste, lifting and disposing of industrial hazardous waste, waste generated by government development projects, de-silting of primary and secondary drains except tertiary open drains, cleanliness of green belts maintained by PHA, parking areas under control of LePark and provision of janitorial services inside the private and public buildings.

He said that several localities in the City didn’t come under the jurisdiction of LWMC which included Lahore Cantonment Board, Walton Cantonment Board, DHA, the areas under the control of Pakistan Railways, cooperative and private housing societies, industrial estates, fruits and vegetable markets except Badami Bagh and Multan Road and City bus terminals except Badami Bagh. Talking about the enforcement of contractual obligations, he said the contractors and the LWMC are now obliged to fulfil the contractual obligations in toto, thus plugging in the way towards malpractices as was rampant in past which is now naturally causing sore eye to the miscreants/malefide elements.