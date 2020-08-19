It has been 73 years since Pakistan came into being, and unfortunately we are still talking about how to ‘Let’s make Pakistan’.

It is also unfortunate that there is a lobby that is trying to prove us traitors from day one. The slogan of ‘Let's make Pakistan’ was made by Bacha Khan in the very first legislative assembly of Pakistan. Instead of accepting the offer, Pakistan martyred unarmed Pashtuns (Khudai Khidmatgars) in the Babrra massacre and even arrested Bacha Khan along with Khan Abdul Wali Khan for six years. At that time, he was accused of conspiring against Pakistan. Six years later, Bacha Khan was released from prison, but the state of Pakistan has not been able to prove the charge.

Later on, Wali Khan not only tried to save Pakistan from being dismembered during the fall of Dhaka, but also strengthened Pakistan by playing a vital role in the formation of the constitution of Pakistan as opposition leader in the National Assembly. But the state not only imprisoned Wali Khan but also imprisoned his father Bacha Khan and his young son Asfandyar Wali Khan at the same time. There is hardly an instance in the history of Pakistan where three generations were simultaneously imprisoned. Great hardships and atrocities were inflicted upon them but due to their perseverance and courage they never backed off from their fight for the rights of the nation.

During the fall of Dhaka in 1971, no leader dared to go to East Pakistan (Bangladesh) and talk to its representatives. But Wali Khan went to East Pakistan and talked of uniting the country. It was a matter of saving Pakistan from being divided, but in return they were always accused of treason and called foreign agents. When the constitution of Pakistan was being drafted in 1973, Khan Abdul Wali Khan was the Leader of the Opposition. If he did not want to, this constitution could never have been passed unanimously, but he talked about strengthening this country. Because of this Wali Khan angered his own Pashtun brothers and to this day they taunt us.

Our current leader Asfandyar Wali Khan also followed the footsteps of his elders and stood with this country. If we look at the parliamentary history of this country, when terrorism and extremism were being promoted in the 90s, he was the only political leader who loudly opposed that in parliament. Unfortunately, his words were not taken seriously at the time and we pushed ourselves into the fire of extremism and terrorism.

After 9/11, new international blocks were formed. Our policy on Afghanistan changed 180 degrees and we became allies of the United States. It is my personal opinion that if there was a democratic government at that time, we might not have suffered as much as we did between 2001 and 2008. We have paid the price for the decisions made during 2008-2013, and sacrificed our leaders and workers for peace in this country but did not bow down to terrorists.

On the one hand, we were fighting against terrorism and on the other hand we were fighting for our rights in parliament. At that time, only one party was openly standing against terrorism in this country. Asfandyar Wali Khan came to the fore and openly stood in the frontline against terrorists. This was akin to defending Pakistan; and our third generation also chanted the slogan ‘Let's make Pakistan’. But what was it given in return?

In the fight for his rights, Asfandyar Wali Khan along with the then president of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, strengthened Pakistan by giving the 18th Amendment to the people of this country, but in return Asfandyar Wali Khan was accused of conspiring with the Americans against his own Pashtun brothers and sisters. Just like the charges of treason against Bacha Khan and Wali Khan have not been proven to date, they are yet to give any proofs of Asfandyar Wali Khan making any deals with anyone even after eight years.

Today, the fourth generation of Bacha Khan has entered politics. Even today, the family of Bacha Khan is facing different accusations and fatwas because of this specific lobby. Once again, I say: ‘Let's make Pakistan’. This Pakistan will be a Pakistan where the people's mandate is respected, where the people are the source of power, a Pakistan where the constitution and parliament truly prevail and where every institution plays its role in the development of this country within its jurisdiction. A Pakistan in which there is no room for extremism and terrorism.

This Pakistan will be a developed Pakistan in which all the federating units will have their rights and control over their resources. A Pakistan where there will be a free media and a free judiciary. Where relations with neighboring countries will be established on the basis of fraternity and equality. Where there will be an independent foreign policy formulated by an independent parliament along with a strong internal policy. A Pakistan where those who speak up for their constitutional and legal rights will not be charged with treason.

This Pakistan will be a peaceful Pakistan in which there will be no room for non-state actors. A Pakistan where instead of war there will be investment in education, health, and welfare of humanity and where all federating units will be like brothers. A Pakistan which will be free from poverty, ignorance, outdated traditions, prejudice, internal strife, political engineering and conspiracies against democracy. A Pakistan where all individuals and nations will have freedom, where there will be peace and religious harmony. And everyone will respect each other's opinions and rights with a spirit of mutual respect.

Today, it must be acknowledged that the heroes of Tehreek-e-Azadi played a very effective role in the liberation of the region. The efforts of the heroes of Tehreek-e-Azadi should be highlighted and made part of the curriculum.

Following the footsteps of my forefathers and representing the fourth generation of the family of Bacha Khan, I again offer: ‘Let's make Pakistan’.

The writer is the great grandson of Bacha Khan and the president of the Awami National Party, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.