UET VC, commissioner Afghan refugees meet

PESHAWAR: UET Peshawar acting Vice-Chancellor/Pro-VC Prof Dr Qaisar Ali met Commissioner Afghan Refugees Federal Capital and AJK Abbas Khan. A press release said that they discussed matters of mutual interest and looked into the possibilities to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the near future for joint developmental projects. Prof Dr Qaisar Ali said the UET had been offering more than 100 reserved seats under the different programmes to the Afghan students at the university. Abbas Khan paid tribute to the faculty of the Civil Engineering Department and the efforts of UET for facilitating the Afghan students. He urged the need to start skill development courses for the Afghan students for their professional and personal development.