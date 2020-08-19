Shahbaz, Bilawal criticise PTI govt’s 2-year performance

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Berating the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s two years performance, opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said on Tuesday these two years of the PTI tenure had proved disastrous for the country as they led the national economy, governance and foreign policy to annihilation.

In a tweet, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president said the maladministration on the part of (Prime Minister) Imran Khan had multiplied the woes of the people. “The people are paying heavy price for the failed experiments of political engineering by the government.”

PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb said in a statement that the government’s two years performance was ever worst and extremely disappointing. “The people deplore the two years governance of PTI. The most incompetent rulers are ruling the country since the last two years,” she said. “Every day of these two years of the government has passed like hellish day for the people.”

Separately, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari slammed Prime Minister Khan for “the worst economy in our country’s history”.

Taking to Twitter, the PPP leader slammed the Prime Minister for Pakistan’s “democracy and human rights suffering”, stating that unemployment was at an all-time high.

“2 years in power & @ImranKhanPTI has given us the worst economy in our country’s history, foreign policy failures from Kashmir to Saudi, democracy & human rights suffering , unemployment at an all time high, transparency international has said corruPTIon is higher than before,” he tweeted.