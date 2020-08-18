Land-grabbing case: Court issues notices to Shahbaz, Maryam for 20th

LAHORE: A senior civil judge Monday issued notices to Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif and Vice President Maryam Nawaz for August 20 in a civil suit of alleged land grabbing.

Judge Fauzia Saira summoned both for allegedly illegally grabbing 4,000 acres of land of petitioner’s forefathers in Jati Umra. The petition was moved by a Punjab University Professor Dr Abdul Rauf. He contended that the Sharif family encroached upon his forefathers’ land and added it to Jati Umra, He said the Sharif family had purchased the land from thethen government in 1911-1912. The petitioner claimed that he had documentary evidence that the land in question belonged to his forefathers.

The petitioner demanded that the Sharif family should pay him Rs50 billion as financial damages he suffered because of the illegal occupation of the land.