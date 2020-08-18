No compromise on party’s stance even if entire family arrested: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) can arrest his entire family but still it will not deter him from changing party’s stance on democracy, the National Finance Commission and the 18th Amendment.

The PPP chairman was addressing media outside an accountability court where former president Asif Ali Zardari attended a hearing related to the Toshakhana (treasure-house) reference.

Bilawal alleged that his lawyers were not allowed to go inside the court. “The public and lawyers were not allowed to come to the court. Is this an attempt to pressurise us or the judiciary,” he asked. “Are you so afraid of president Zardari,” said Bilawal, adding the entire police of Islamabad was deployed at the court’s premises.

“The government can do whatever it wants but the PPP will not compromise on the 18th Amendment,” he said, adding: “We are feeling that there is pressure on us… we are being threatened so that we can tow the same line.”

The PPP chairperson accused the police and the administration of misbehaving with the people. “Today is August 17… every jiyala (PPP worker) remembers August 17,” said the PPP chairman calling it a “Mango Day” in reference to the plane crash of former military dictator Zia-ul-Haq.

Bilawal continued that there was a puppet sitting in the Prime Minister House and his strings were being operated from elsewhere, saying attempts were being made to control everyone like a puppet. “PPP has faced the dictatorships of Yahya Khan, Zia-ul-Haq and Pervez Musharraf,” Bilawal said, adding: “A psychological game is being played with my family but we will not change our stance on democracy and human rights.”

Earlier in the day, the accountability court decided that former president and PPP Co-chairman Zardari would be indicted on September 9 in the NAB’s Toshakhana reference.Judge Asghar Ali heard the case during which Zardari appeared before the court, while former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani and Omni Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdul Ghani Majeed were asked to ensure their presence in the next hearing.