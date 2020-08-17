Tamgha-e-Imtiaz announced for Prof Hashmi

TOBA TEK SINGH: Prof Dr Hameedullah Hashmi has been nominated for the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his services in literature.

Hashmi, who belonged to Toba Tek Singh and a Doctor of Philosophy in Urdu literature besides having degrees in Masters in Urdu, Punjabi, Islamic studies and history, would receive his award on March 23, 2021.

Hashmi has so far written 110 books and was working on his 111th book which would be published shortly. Earlier, he had received Allama Iqbal Award in 1990 from the Punjab government, Presidential Award in 2000 and a gold medal from Toba Tek Singh district administration in 2007.