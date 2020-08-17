Tourist drown

MANSEHRA: A tourist from Peshawar drowned in Kunhar River near Balakot on Sunday. Mohammad Junaid, who hailed from Sarband area of Peshawar, had come to Kaghan valley along with his friends and slipped into the river while taking a selfie. The Rescue 1122 started a rescue operation to fish out the body. A tourist from Nankana Sahib (Punjab), Shoaibul Hassan, had drowned the other day and search for his body was still underway in Kunhar River.