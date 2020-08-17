Degree awarded

PESHAWAR: Engr Faheem Ali, Department of Electrical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology (UET), has defended his PhD thesis and was declared eligible for the award of doctorate degree.

Prof Dr Mohammad Naeem Arbab, Department of Electrical Engineering, was his PhD supervisor. The topic of the thesis is “Real-time power factor correction model for consumers connected to the distribution system of Pakistan”. He presented his research findings in a public seminar, followed by viva-voce examination by the examination committee. The research evaluation committee members included Prof Dr Innayatullah Khan Babar, VC UET Taxila/professor UET Peshawar, Prof Dr Rizwan M Gul, director US-Pakistan Center for Advanced Studies in Energy (USPCAS-E), Dr Mehmood Khan, associate professor Department of Electrical Engineering, Sarhad University Peshawar and Lt Col Dr Amir Sohail Kashif, TI (M), Center of Excellence in Biomedical Equipment, EME, Rawalpindi Cantt.