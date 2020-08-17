Overseas Pakistanis to get digital banking facility: PM’s aide

LONDON: Overseas Pakistanis will be able to make direct banking payments and investments in the country, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfiqar Bukhari, on Sunday.

Bukhari announced that the government had decided to provide a digital banking facility to overseas Pakistanis, Geo News reported. “Overseas Pakistanis will be able to make direct payments and investments in the country,” the Premier’s aide said, adding the initiative would be a great investment opportunity for the Pakistani community living abroad.

The PM’s aide said digital banking had been a longstanding demand of the Pakistani diaspora and noted the overseas Pakistani community wanted to become important stakeholders in the national development of the country. He said the plan had been designed according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In another initiative to facilitate overseas Pakistanis, the federal government in June had decided to provide employment to the overseas Pakistanis rendered unemployed and have prepared a special portal to facilitate unemployed returning nationals. Bukhari had shared the registration link on Twitter while explaining that through the platform, returning Pakistanis would be able to apply for re-employment abroad, certified training and also register for financial assistance from the government.

It is pertinent to note that due to the coronavirus pandemic thousands of Pakistanis working abroad have returned home unemployed. Registration has already begun on the website of Overseas Employment Cooperation for the dismissed overseas Pakistanis.—News Desk