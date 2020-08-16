People are talking about

—- the civil awards announced once a year on Independence Day and given to recipients on Pakistan Day in March. Ministries and their divisions are invited to recommend candidates to the Cabinet Division and these nominations are considered by three committees, after which a final proposal is sent to the President for approval. People say it is rumored that some undeserving people who lobby with ministers are awarded, while sadly, many who deserve it but remain reticent are unrecognised.

—- the unruly behavior of the citizens of Peshawar at the BRT stations during the so called ‘Independence Day celebrations’ and what a sorry picture it shows to the world of the unruly behavior that everyone indulges in. People say the meaning of celebration means ‘a social gathering or enjoyable activity held to mark a special day,’ but lawlessness and bad behavior appears to be the order of the day for many undisciplined persons who spoil the festivities for others.

—- the ‘Maryam Nawaz affair’ and how the agitation and subsequent turmoil could have been avoided if quick action had been taken when PML-N supporters began gathering outside the NAB offices. People say while it is also a matter of ego when leaders are appearing to answer the charges against them that their supporters rally behind them, responsible political figures should discourage this behavior and save the public, which suffers the most from the consequences of their irresponsible actions.

—- how cases of cylinder blasts are increasing because cheap, unregulated containers are used and the dangerous manner in which they are filled at outlets that should not be allowed to operate because they lack safety standards. People say the recent case of a man and his young son dying after a cylinder exploded is a case in point and has left the rest of his family bereft of any means of livelihood, so authorities should crack down on illegal gas cylinder shops.

—- the other stupid and ridiculous manner of showing jubilation that involves aerial firing and how despite laws against the practice, it is still indulged in by some mentally deficient persons. At least two dozen people, including one policeman, were shot and wounded in celebratory firing carried out in different parts of Karachi in connection with Independence Day celebrations, while reports from other cities have also indicated casualties although on a lesser scale.

—- the fact that Pakistan has been internationally recognised for making a good effort for the preservation of the environment by planting thousands of trees during this season and now it is the duty of the authorities to see that carelessness and vandalism, the likes of which happened recently in a district of KP, should not be repeated. People say strict surveillance of projects by greedy land developers that make concrete jungles as well as an awareness campaign is needed.

—- the unfair manner in which students in Pakistan have been graded for the A and O Level examinations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. People say the previous records of students were ignored and according to the present results, most of them would have to study for another year, which would prove quite costly, so students have been forced to protest, while the matter has been taken up by Pakistan with the UK mission and Cambridge authorities, so hopefully all will end well. — I.H.