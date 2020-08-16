Need to highlight culture of resistance of IOK

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Saturday urged the Foreign Office to modify conventional diplomatic methods and evolve a multidimensional diplomatic policy to highlight grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

She was speaking at an exhibition of art work “Kashmir Through Art” held by Islamabad Youth Forum for Kashmir. The exhibition was organized to highlights the plight of people living in IIOJK. Around hundred painting of artists from around the country were displayed at the exhibition.

Addressing to the event Dr. Shrieen Mazari highlighted the need to introduce diversity and richness of culture into Kashmiri activism as an intrinsic part of Pakistan's foreign policy. While giving the example of resistance songs, poetry and scarf of Palestinian movement, she said that resistance movements gain global attention when culture of resistance of that particular area is highlighted through different mediums.

“Unfortunately, our Foreign Office failed to use all these modern tools and always relied on the conventional methods to lobby for IIOJK. We need to identify new tools of diplomacy and get rid of old and traditional means,” she said.

She further highlighted that PM Imran Khan developed an effective narrative for Kashmir cause at international level by comparing Prime Minister Modi with Hitler. “Our Foreign Office needs to take this narrative forward in addition to highlighting the culture of resistance of Kashmiri people through music, films and art”.

She also talked about the ongoing virtual film festival by the Ministry of Human Rights and said that the festival was also inaugurated through a short film “Faryad” on IIOJK. About effectiveness of such tools, she said on the first day of the festival, the film had 500,000 views worldwide.

The speakers highlighted that art is best way to unveil the Indian atrocities during lock down in Indian Occupied Kashmir. First prize was won by Faiza Ghani, second prize by Saadia Umer Khyam and third prize by Zain ul Abadin in the competition.

More than 100 paintings received from all over the country showing the high-quality artwork of famous artists, students and persons belonging to different walk of life. These paintings depicted the lockdown situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir. A large number of people from various sectors came to see the exhibition.