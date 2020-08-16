Promotion of social sciences stressed

Islamabad : Vice Chancellors from 13 universities across Pakistan have urged on effective engagement and empowerment of youth during a webinar organised by Inter-University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan in collaboration with Pakistan Academy of Letters and other partners universities.

The webinar comprised three sessions. During the first session, youth representing various universities presented certain recommendations aimed at an effective engagement at university campuses and real empowerment of youth as an important segment of the society.

These recommendations included strengthening campus-based student societies and clubs inculcating values of active and responsible citizenship, peace, tolerance, harmony co-existence, creativity, innovation and critical thinking among youth, provision of mentorship, psychological and career counselling at all levels of education, acceptance and respect for minorities rights, promoting a culture of dialogue, linking youth with art and literature through organising campus-based literary events, equipping students with sound digital, technological and soft skills through modernising curriculum and introduction of compulsory courses on civic education, acceptance for diversity, emotional intelligence, stress management and conflict resolution.

In the second and third sessions, these recommendations were shared by the youth representatives with the Vice-Chancellors and Chairperson, Pakistan Academy of Letters.

The Vice-Chancellors appreciated the recommendations and ensured their cooperation in effective implementation of the recommendations. They also unanimously agreed to the proposal of award of roll of honours and gold medals for the talented students from student societies with extraordinary performance in co-curricular and sports on an annual basis.

The speakers of the webinar included Chairperson, Vice Chancellor Committee, Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, Dr Yousuf Khushk, Chairperson, Pakistan Academy of Letters. Dr Renowned Social Scientist Dr Aslam Syed