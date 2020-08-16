close
Sun Aug 16, 2020
August 16, 2020

20 outlaws held

Islamabad

August 16, 2020

Islamabad : Islamabad Police have arrested 20 outlaws including five drug pushers during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against anti-social elements and recovered narcotics, and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities.

Banigala police apprehended two accused Qamer and Arslan and recovered one 30 bore pistol and four wine bottles from their possession.

Margalla police arrested two accused Arslan and Muhammad Rasheed and recovered 16 liters alcohol wine from their possession.

CIA police arrested two accused Aakaf and Dilwar Ali and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession.

