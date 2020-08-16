COVID-19 frontliners resent allowance denial

Islamabad : The doctors, nurses and paramedics of the CDA Hospital have complained that they've been denied the Corona Allowance despite working as the frontline soldiers against coronavirus.

They also resented discrimination against them during the allowance's distribution.

According to them, the frontline soldiers have been battling the coronavirus epidemic for the past four to five months but people at the helm haven't cared for them.

The hospital officials said the prime minister had announced the Corona Allowance for them in recognition of their services in the battle against coronavirus but they'd yet to get it.

According to them, four months basic pay has to be paid to them in line with the announcement.

They said first, a wrong list of the allowance recipients was formulated and later, the authorities decided not to give away the allowance. The doctors and paramedics warned that they would resist any attempt to pay the allowance to non-medical staff members. They also complained about the non-payment of Mess Allowance and Uniform Allowance. They requested the prime minister to step in for the early payment of dues to them.