Corona: No death in last 24 hours

Rawalpindi : In last 24 hours, only six new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by 2019 novel coronavirus from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district hinting towards a situation becoming normal as it is for the first time after four months that less than 10 patients have been confirmed positive from the region.

The addition of six new patients took tally to 21293 on Saturday while no death due to coronavirus illness was reported from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in last 24 hours.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday has revealed that only nine patients have been undergoing treatment in Rawalpindi district and all of these were admitted to Corona Management Centre in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology. Not a single confirmed patient of the disease was undergoing treatment in any other healthcare facility of the district.

It is worth mentioning here that the virus has so far claimed as many as 452 lives in all in the twin cities.

In last 24 hours, only two new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the district taking total number of confirmed patients so far reported from Rawalpindi to 5947 of which 5608 patients have already been discharged after achieving complete cure, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday.

He added a total of 51 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been left in hone isolation in Rawalpindi while 279 have so far died of the disease. Another 180 suspects of the disease have been under home quarantine though all of them are asymptomatic, he said.

Data reveals that only four new patients have been tested positive from ICT in last 24 hours and it is worth mentioning that less than 10 patients in a day have been confirmed positive from ICT after April 18.

The total number of confirmed patients so far reported from ICT has reached 15346 of which 13100 have recovered so far. To date, the disease claimed 173 lives in the federal capital according to the official figure released by National Command and Control Centre.