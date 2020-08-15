UAE decision to normalise ties with Israel biggest tragedy: Siraj

ISLAMABAD: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has declared the United Arab Emirates (UAE) decision to normalise diplomatic relations with Israel as an official withdrawal of the Arab country from Muslim Ummah’s united cause to free Baitul Maqdis and Masjad-e-Aqsa from the Zionist regime.

Talking to media after attending flag hoisting ceremony at the JI headquarters in Mansoora in connection with Independence Day celebrations on Friday, he said the UAE disregarded the sacrifices rendered by the thousands of Palestinians for the cause, hurting feeling of the entire Muslim world.

“There is need to call emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to force the UAE to review its decision which tantamount to create division in Muslim Ummah.

Sirajul Haq further said the decision of the UAE was a biggest tragedy and it pleased the supporters of Israel in the world. He said US President Donald Trump pressurised the gulf nation to enter into an agreement with Israel, adding that the move will give full benefit to Trump in the US elections.

The JI chief warned Islamabad against deceiving nature of the American president whom the government was appealing to play a role of mediator to decide the Kashmir issue between Pakistan and India. He said Pakistan was the great gift of Allah Almighty to the Muslims of this region. He said thousands of people sacrificed their lives and property to get freedom from British rule. He said those who were not thankful for this gift should ask the value of the freedom from people of Kashmir and Palestine. He thanked Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan for making Pakistan invincible, saying the entire nation is indebted to the great scientist for making the country first and only nuclear power in Muslim world.

Siraj paid tribute to the sacrifices of the people of Kashmir and Palestine to get freedom from India and Israel ensuring them the people of Pakistan were standing with them shoulder to shoulder in their struggle for the cause. He also demanded the government to play its role for release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui from American prison.