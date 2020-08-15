Events held at educational institutions to mark Independence Day

PESHAWAR: The 73rd Independence Day was observed with traditional zeal at the educational institutions in the provincial capital and elsewhere in the province.

All the buildings of the universities and major colleges and schools had been illuminated in a fascinating manner to mark the day. Flag-hoisting functions were also arranged at different institutions to express joy over the day. One such function was arranged at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar (SBBWUP) where Vice-Chancellor Dr Razia Sultana was the chief guest. The vice-chancellor along with guests and university staff also planted trees after hoisting the national flag.

More than 2,000 trees have been contributed by the Lion’s Club to the university as a collaboration in the “University’s Green Plantation Drive”. On the occasion, Dr Sultana said that the nation could not forget the sacrifices made by their ancestors to acquire this motherland. “We should focus more on educating our youth as nothing is more powerful than a power of pen with which nations can write and change their destiny. Educating girls is the only way that can put the country on the path of prosperity,” she said.

Similar functions were also arranged at the historic Islamia College University, University of Peshawar, Agriculture University Peshawar, Khyber Medical University, University of Engineering and Technology and other educational institutions.