President Arif Alvi lauds nation’s steadfastness against challenges

Islamabad:President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said that the nation’s steadfastness and discipline amidst challenging times brought about glad tidings showing a silver lining for a developed Pakistan.

“The direction Pakistan is heading to, is an era of progress. The silver lining starts emerging. On this August 14, I dedicate, that Pakistan has come across a turning point where we have realized our strength to achieve a lot,” the president said addressing the flag hoisting ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr to mark 74th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Besides First Lady Samina Alvi, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, federal ministers, special assistants and services chiefs attended the ceremony. Started with recitation of Holy Quranic verses by renowned Qari Sadaqat Ali after national anthem, the ceremony marked hoisting of national flag by the president.

Addressing the gathering, the president recounted numerous achievements made by the Pakistani nation during the recent years and also highlighted the things-to-do as prerequisite for a bright Pakistan.

Starting from defeating terrorism and extremism, hosting millions of refugees, sticking to stance of peaceful neighbourhood despite Indian provocation and onslaught against corruption to the downturn of COIVD-19, he said the nation had surmounted numerous challenges in the recent past.

As the national leadership gathered at the main Independence Day ceremony at the Presidency, outside on the roads of Islamabad, there were youths wearing independence themed dresses rejoicing the occasion with their bikes and cars draped in national flags, faces painted in green and white and sounding noise-making trumpets.