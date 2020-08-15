Independence Day hockey match

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) organised an exhibition hockey match in connection with the 73rd Independence Day on Friday at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.

The match was played between Brig (R) Atif XI and Brig (R) Hameed XI.

Khalid Mahmood (Secretary General Pakistan Olympic Association) and Akhtar Rasool (Ex-President PHF) graced the occasion as chief guests.

Before the match, Khalid, Akhtar and Aisf Bajwa planted saplings in the lawn of National Hockey Stadium as part of the federal government’s tree plantation drive.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were Col Asif Naz Khokhar (Secretary PHA), Khwaja Junaid (Head Coach), Olympians Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Sarwar, Dr Atif Bashir, Muhammad Saqlain, Rana Zaheer (Coach Jr Team), and Maj (R) Javed Arshad Khan (Director Coordination and Administration PHF).