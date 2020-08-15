Peshawar Reds win I-Day hockey match

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Reds beat Peshawar Greens 2-1 Friday in an exhibition hockey match organised to celebrate Independence Day at the Lala Ayub Stadium in Peshawar.

With the match, hockey activities resumed in Peshawar following a long wait of five months. Samiullah opened the scoring for Reds in the first half with Amjad Khan drawing level minutes later. Zahid then netted an all-important winner for Reds in the second half. All the efforts by Greens to draw level went fruitless.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Tahreek-i-Insaf Cultural Wing Senior Vice President Shahid Khan Shinwari was the guest of honour on the occasion. He was received by KP Hockey Association Chairman Saeed Khan and its president Zahir Shah. District Hockey Association Peshawar president Hidayatullah, secretary Ziaur Rehman Binori and head coach Yasir Islam were also present on the occasion.

The chief guest promised all possible help for the KP hockey. “We want to revive Pakistan hockey status in the world and the efforts by KP Hockey hold the key. I promise that KP government will help hockey get its due status back,” Shahid said.

He also announced upgradation of Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium. He PTI official claimed that the KP would be having seven new artificial hockey turfs in a year time.