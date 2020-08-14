Pakistan’s forgotten principles

The elements of subjectivity and objectivity while encapsulating historical incidents, have been a major hurdle in the process of conveying truth to the future generations. Likewise, Pakistan’s history also appears to be overshadowed by the clouds of controversy. Lack of accurate knowledge and analysis of the outcomes adds to the misery. These aspects lead towards ignorance and, eventually, we tend to repeat similar mistakes. History allows the pupil to avoid catastrophes by knowing the outcome of a similar decision taken in the past and results it yielded. To attain this immunity study of history is very significant. As Arthur P. Schlesinger said, “History is to a nation, what memory is to a man.” a reflective study of history for a nation acts as a beacon.

The history of Pakistan particularly has various events that damaged the harmony of our society. Perhaps if those events are analysed, the root cause would turn out to be a compromise over the core guiding principles for our nation—Unity, faith, and discipline. These are not just mere words but a piece of advice given to us by the father of the nation Mohammad Ali Jinnah and ensure a harmonious society. A little imbalance in these values results in chaos.

Unity the first and foremost value has an integral role to cement the society together and eliminate all sorts of inequality and disparity. It is important to foster political integration, which in turn corroborates the process of smooth execution of policies. Unfortunately, in Pakistan, the element of unity is being heavily compromised. From ethnic fragmentation to gender-based discrimination, every day the news is overflowing with reports of such incidents. Respect, love, and tolerance for the fellow citizens are lessening with each passing day and losing the essence of the values our forefathers stood for.

Unfortunately faith has been used as a shield by fanatics to protect their acts from backlash that came because of projection of religious intolerance towards the minorities. It only signifies a lack of understanding of Islam—a religion that preaches peace, tolerance, and equality. Faith has been understood differently by everyone, the same rule of subjectivity aforementioned applies here. Some view it as faith in oneself, while others take it in a literal term as religion.

Here it is also vital to understand that the principle of faith is not limited to an individual, but at the state level. Jinnah could have referred towards having faith in the state, a state which would provide safety, prosperity, and equal opportunities to its citizens; the original ideology of the Pakistan movement, which gained momentum because of these claims and propelled masses in support of Jinnah. Sadly faith has been grossly misinterpreted.

Discipline is the cornerstone of success. Although in the order faith, unity, discipline comes in the last whilst it is the most substantial attribute. All the success stories have the element of discipline in them. Spanning from a person, institution or a state lack of discipline has always led to unfavourable circumstances. For a state discipline provides a route for it to recover from all sorts of calamities. From a devastated war economy to a super power Japan was able to achieve this because of its discipline.

This independence day, I urge all fellow citizens to observe their surroundings and question themselves do we see a society functioning on these principles. We have put the core values upon which this state was built behind our backs. It has just been seventy-three years since our independence and, we are already starting to forget what our forefathers stood for. Instilling these values in every citizen is a daunting task but, if we on a personal level decide to incorporate Faith, Unity, and Discipline in our action, and pledge to treat our fellow citizens with the same level of respect as we expect for ourselves; also, act with tolerance towards each other then this society will become what the Jinnah had dreamt of.

—The writer is an adjunct lecturer and M.Phil scholar, Department of History, University of Karachi

