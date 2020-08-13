Man’s killing in police raid triggers protest in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A large number of people staged a protest outside the Hashtnagri Police Station after a man allegedly died during a raid on his house. Some of them also attacked the main gate and CCTV cameras of the police station. Officials, however, said the accused was wanted for selling drugs and the cops, including policewomen, conducted the raid under the law. The officials said no shot was fired but the deceased jumped from the rooftop and died.

Locals said that one Shakil was killed by the police during a raid. They asked for action against the erring cops. “The deceased tried to flee and land in the adjacent house. He tried to hang with the ceiling, but it fell down. The SHO Hashtnagri raided his house after registering in daily dairy of Faqeerabad along with lady constables,” said SP City Waqar Kharal. He added the ex-councillor was the witness that police didn't enter the house of the deceased.