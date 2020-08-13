CM Usman Buzdar’s appearance before NAB without protocol lauded

LAHORE:Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Wednesday said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s appearance before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) without protocol is a great example of compliance with the Constitution.

The provincial minister said in his statement that Usman Buzdar’s act is an excellent lesson for miscreant and dishonest political rivals. The residents of Jati Umrah have landed themselves in trouble after distributing money among party workers, he said. Ms Maryam Nawaz and PML-N leadership presented illogical justifications after their dishonesty was exposed. A good teacher becomes a source of their students’ success but Ms Safdar’s instructor Pervaiz Rashid has destroyed her along with PML-N.