To work and live successfully in different cultures, you need to develop an underlying intercultural competence. The crucial element is reconciliation: acknowledging the legitimacy of cultural differences and integrating them in a mutually beneficial partnership. Working in different cultures can be a source of personal growth: back home, you should be even more effective in your own culture.

You must first be aware of the range of variables that make up cultural diversity. These can be defined in a number of dimensions, and they provide a framework to respond to the practicalities of life. With an awareness of specific norms and values in individual societies, you can then consider how you can adapt accordingly in your management role.

