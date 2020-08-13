Sectoral focus

This refers to the letter 'Misplaced focus' (August 11) by Arif Majeed. Instead of indulging in wasteful expenditure on construction, the government should pay more attention to manufacturing and agriculture.

The employment generated thus would boost construction ultimately in a productive way. Turns out, those who had managed to secure many plots from the government are over-rating the role of construction before the prime minister.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

USA