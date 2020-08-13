Peshawar Police claim improvement in law and order

PESHAWAR: Capital city police authorities on Wednesday said that significant improvement had been recorded in the statistics of various crimes compared to the past 10 years.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)-Operations Mansoor Aman told a press conference at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines that the ratio of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery, snatching and many other crimes were far better in Peshawar during the current year, compared to past one decade.

The official mentioned various statistics, saying that the situation in the provincial capital was much better in 2020 if compared with the years since 2010.

The SSP operations told reporters that this was because of the steps taken by Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur and all his team that street crimes and other incidents are at the lowest as compared to past years.

The SSP appreciated the efforts of the media in highlighting various issues regarding peace in Peshawar, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.