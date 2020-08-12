Pakistan, Turkey inseparable brotherly countries: Shahbaz

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif said Pakistan and Turkey are inseparable brotherly countries that are important partners in the development of Muslim world’s unity, interests and strength. Turkey’s Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yardakul called on the PML-N president Tuesday. The two discussed at length the bilateral and other issues of mutual interest during the meeting. Shahbaz conveyed his good wishes to Turkey’s President Recip Tayyip Erdogan. He said Turkey is an important country of the Islamic world and Pakistan holds it dear like a brotherly country. He said President Erdogan extended his valuable support for development projects in Pakistan especially Punjab. Ambassador Yardakul congratulated the PML-N president on his recovery from the coronavirus. He said Pakistan is like a second home for Turks. The two countries are inseparable, he added.