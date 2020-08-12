PPP, ANP agree to jointly defend 18th Amend

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) Tuesday announced not to make any compromise on the National Finance Award (NFC) and 18th Amendment and for a joint struggle inside and outside the Parliament to foil all the attempts against pushing the country into one unit system.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with President Awami National Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aimal Wali Khan at Zardari House Islamabad and discussed the current political situation in the country and opposition's role inside and outside the Parliament.

Bilawal said that the opposition will face the anti-people policies of the current government. He said the government has been unsuccessful in executing its duty and is directionless. “The longer this government stays, the larger will be the losses that this country will bear,” he said.

Bilawal said that the injustices carried out by the government regarding the NFC awards are not to be compromised on. He said that the effort to push this country towards a one-unit system will be in vain. Aimal Wali Khan agreed with Bilawal’s concerns, reservations and point of view.

In the meanwhile, members National Assembly Dr Mehreen Bhutto and Syed Javed Ali Shah also met Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House Islamabad.

Dr Mehreen Bhutto and Syed Javed Ali Shah apprised the Bilawal of the situation in the district of Khairpur. Bilawal instructed the MNAs to make sure that there are not any hurdles in solving the issues of the people.