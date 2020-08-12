tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi has directed police high-ups to take foolproof security measures as per Covid-19 SOPs during Muharram through-out the province. The directives were issued to the Regional Police Officers after a detailed briefing on security plan for Muharram 2020 through video link conference at CPO Peshawar. Additional IGP Headquarters, DIG Special Branch, DIG Headquarters and AIG Operations attended the conference.