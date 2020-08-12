close
Wed Aug 12, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 12, 2020

CJ takes notice of murder on sessions court premises

National

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Chief Justice, Muhammad Qasim Khan, on Tuesday took notice of murder of an accused at the sessions court and sought explanation from Punjab IGP and sessions judge Lahore.

As per a letter issued by LHC registrar, IGP and sessions judge have been asked to submit reports within four days. CJ has also directed Punjab police to ensure foolproof security arrangements on court premises to avoid such incidents in future. Muhammad Nawaz facing murder charges was gunned down on August 10 outside a courtroom at sessions court allegedly by the complainant party.

