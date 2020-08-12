Opposition MPAs in Punjab PA slam ‘attack’ on Maryam’s vehicle

LAHORE: The Opposition legislators in Punjab Assembly condemned the attack on the vehicle of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz during her visit to NAB office on Tuesday. PML-N MPA Sumera Komal submitted a resolution condemning the incident as well as torture, shelling on PML-N women activists by police. She submitted, “NAB and the present government have once again taken us back to the dictatorial era.”

PPP-P parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly (PA) Syed Hassan Murtaza, in a statement, said the attack and pelting stones on the vehicle of Maryam Nawaz were dictatorial acts. He said whenever any leader was summoned by the court, the workers’ gathering was expected.

He stated the workers couldn't tolerate the humiliation of their leaders. Moreover, Rana Manan, a PML-N MPA, also submitted an adjournment motion in the Punjab Assembly Secretariat against police. He submitted the police deployed outside NAB office threw stones at his vehicle that was damaged from four sides.