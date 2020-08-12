Punjab sets two-week deadline to stop use of polythene bags

LAHORE: Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab has issued directives for stopping use of polythene bags at all kinds of shops, malls, hotels, etc. in provincial capital here on Tuesday.

As per notification issued by the Director General, EPA Punjab, Syed Ashar Abbass, all field officers have been directed to circulate and implement the directive as per the Lahore High Court Orders for the ban on polythene in Lahore.

DG Ashar Abbass has constituted special taskforce in this regard for the compliance of the LHC orders and the taskforce has already initiated their work and informed all the departmental stores, hotels, shopping malls and markets’ representatives to make arrangements to stop the use of polythene bags. In this regard, two week time has been given to shoppers and markets association representatives to implement the orders.

The DG directed the task force to strictly monitor the entire campaign and ensure the implementation of the orders. He added an awareness campaign should also be launched to aware the masses in this regard so that they could also make alternatives and not to use the polythene bags in future.