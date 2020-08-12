NAB rejects HRW report on Mian Javed’s death

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday rejected media report attributed to the Human Rights Watch (HRW) and clarifies that Mian Javed Ahmad died in the Camp Jail, Lahore in judicial custody.

In its clarification, the NAB stated that Mian Javed Ahmed was neither in its custody nor on judicial remand; therefore, the insinuation attributed to the NAB was completely misconceived, incorrect and not based upon facts.

It is worthy to mention that Mian Javed Ahmed was not a professor but owner of an illegal campus purportedly misusing the name of Sargodha University. A complaint was duly filed by the vice chancellor of Sargodha University in this respect for running an illegal campus under the name & style of Sargodha University. Mian Javed had swindled millions of rupees from innocent students by alluring them that they will get degrees at the end of the academic year, which were never awarded to them. Therefore, he committed a cognizable offence.

This fact was highlighted by the The News, Lahore and daily Frontier Post, Lahore on 21st December, 2018. The insinuation and allegation regarding Dr. Mujahid Kamran, former vice chancellor, is also baseless and incorrect.

Whereas the allegation related to Mujahid Kamran, former VC is concerned, it is also baseless, concocted and proved wrong. The details are as under: The NAB had initiated an inquiry into the alleged illegal appointment made on the directions of the Honorable Lahore High Court (LHC). The complaint was forwarded to the NAB through LHC judgment dated Oct 27, 2016. It says the former VC allegedly in connivance with the former registrars had made 550 illegal appointments in the university in grade 17, 18 and 19 from 2013 to 2016.

The appointments were made on a contract basis and were renewed after the expiry of the contract and a majority was regularized later in phases. As per the complainant, Kamran Mujahid used emergency powers for the alleged illegal appointments.

However, as per the judgment of LHC Judge Allah Nawaz, emergency powers are defined as war, natural calamity or in case a meeting of syndicate could not take place physically. While in NAB custody, Kamran Mujahid, former VC Punjab University Lahore, leveled some baseless allegations against the NAB, which were not leveled by his other colleagues who were under custody in the same premises.

The NAB after his allegation on the direction of Honorable Justice Javed Iqbal NAB invited a group of Punjab University Professors led by his wife and showed them the real situation on ground as NAB always respects the self-esteem of every person as per law.

The delegation of Punjab University, Lahore Professors apologised for the wrong allegation leveled against the NAB. After that, the NAB has invited a delegation of National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) led by Justice Ali Nawaz. The NCHR delegation during its visit to the NAB Lahore was briefed about the facilities being provided to the under custody accused persons.

The delegation showed satisfaction over the facilities provided to the accused in Bureau’s custody. Moreover, NAB Lahore has also invited senior journalists of almost all the leading newspapers and TV channels including Jang Group, Dawn Group, Dunya Group etc, which also showed satisfaction over the facilities, provided by NAB Lahore and refuted the allegation of Kamran Mujahid.

NAB has filed a reference against Kamran Mujahid and others with the respected Accountability Court, Lahore, which is sub judice as per law. Meanwhile, NAB rejected the allegation concerning the Jang Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman saying it vehemently believed in freedom of the media and would continue its national duties as per law.

“Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was arrested as per law and produced before the Accountability Court, Lahore the very next day where the NAB has presented grounds of his arrest. After hearing arguments from both sides i.e. honorable lawyers of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and the NAB, the judge remanded him into the NAB custody as per law. The bail application of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was twice rejected by the Lahore High Court. He is not in NAB custody.”

It said the Accountability Court Lahore had sent him on judicial remand. The NAB has filed a reference against him with the respected Accountability Court Lahore as per law and the matter is sub judice.

The NAB has requested the media time and again to avoid speculations and concocted and baseless stories on the ongoing inquiries, investigations and references without having an official point of view of NAB as per law. NAB reserves the right to proceed as per law.