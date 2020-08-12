Suggestions for peaceful observance of Muharram

PESHAWAR: The Tehreek-e- Nafaz-e Fiqh-e-Jafaria (TNFJ) Pakistan has made suggestions to the Khyber Pakhtunkwa government for peaceful observance of Muharram and offered full cooperation to the administration in this regard.

A party delegation met the senior government officials and discussed a number of issues about the upcoming Muharram, said a press release.

TNFJ KP chapter president Syed Ghazzanfar Ali Shah headed the delegation. TNFJ patron SA Kazimi, Allama Ijlal Haider, Sardar Abul Hassan Qazilbash, Abu Ghazzanfar Kiyani, Zulfiqar Jamil, Hayat Mir, Maulana Ghazzanafar Naqvi, Shafqat Ihsan Karbalai, and Zulqurain Jamil were in the delegation.

Special Secretary Muhammad Asif, Additional Secretary (Security) Sharif Hussain listened to the issues taken up by the delegation.

The government officials were conveyed concerns over the rising wave of target killings.

The delegation called for removing the names of senior members of the Shai community from Schedule Four who, according to them, were innocent. The registration of first information reports during Ramazan and afterwards was discussed as well.

Among other issues were setting up of the control room by the 8th of Rabiul Awwal, alleged participation of the banned leaders in the official meetings.