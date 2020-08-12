Sherpao wants efforts expedited for Afghan peace

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Tuesday said that all the stakeholders should play their role in the restoration of peace in Afghanistan.

According to a press release, he expressed these views during his meeting with outgoing Afghan Ambassador Shukrullah Atif Mashal at Watan Kor. QWP provincial General Secretary Hashim Babar was also present on the occasion. Aftab Sherpao said that peace was a prerequisite for development. He said that Afghanistan had been in conflict for the last four decades, therefore, concerted efforts should be made to bring peace to the war-strife country. The QWP leader asked Islamabad to cement diplomatic and trade relations with Kabul. Talking about the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, the QWP leader said that peace in Pakistan was linked to stability in Afghanistan, calling for the restoration of the peace process. Aftab Sherpao said that the negotiations should be all-inclusive to seek the input from all the stakeholders to restore viable peace to the war-torn country. The QWP chief added that Islamabad should promote people-to-people and government-to-government contacts with Kabul.