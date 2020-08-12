National Minorities Day marked in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A seminar was held here on Tuesday to mark the National Minorities Day.

The seminar was held at the Peshawar Press Club. The speakers on the occasion appreciated the role of minorities in the development of the country. They emphasized that we should continue to work hard for the prosperity of the nation. The speakers said that the Muslims and the members of the minority groups coexisted well. Saqib Safir, Augustine Jacob and Jawad Zaki talked about the contribution of the minorities for the development of the country. Aslant Jacob was the keynote speaker. Addressing the seminar, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs Wazirzada shed light on the important initiatives of the provincial government for the wellbeing of the minorities. He said that the government remained committed to working for the wellbeing of the minorities so that they could have access to quality education and good jobs. Wazirzada said that the country would benefit from the talent of the minorities. Later, the speakers and other people cut the cake to mark the day. They also offered special prayers for the development of the country.