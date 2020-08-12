CJ takes notice of murder on court premises

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court Chief Justice, Muhammad Qasim Khan, on Tuesday took notice of murder of an accused at the sessions court and sought explanation from Punjab IGP and sessions judge Lahore.

As per a letter issued by LHC registrar, IGP and sessions judge have been asked to submit reports within four days. CJ has also directed Punjab police to ensure foolproof security arrangements on court premises to avoid such incidents in future. Muhammad Nawaz facing murder charges was gunned down on August 10 outside a courtroom at sessions court allegedly by the complainant party.

Shahdara police had registered a case against Nawaz on charges of killing his relative, Javed, over a property dispute. Nawaz arrived at the sessions court for hearing of his petition for pre-arrest bail in the case. He was about to enter the courtroom when the assailant appeared and shot him in the head. Nawaz died on the spot while the killer escaped without facing any resistance from the security personnel deputed on the court’s premises.