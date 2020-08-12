CM directs Wasa, dist admin to remain alert ( Monsoon rains )

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed the district administration and Wasa to remain alert round-the-clock to cope with situation created after monsoon rains.

The weather situation should be continuously monitored and implementation of rainwater's drainage plan should be ensured. He added that necessary machinery should be fully functional and drainage of rainwater should be completed at the earliest. The CM reiterated that citizens should not face any difficulty during rains and added that no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. Similarly, the flow of traffic should remain smooth and officials of the line departments should be present in the field instead of their offices during rain.

The report about the drainage of rainwater should be sent to the CM office along with the timeline, he added.

empowering youths: Usman Buzdar has said the government is committed to empowering the youths as their role is pivotal in making Naya Pakistan.

In his message on World Youth Day, the chief minister said the government was determined to utilise potential of youths in right direction. He expressed satisfaction that the Tiger Force was engaged in public service, adding that investment in youths was the priority of the government as it had a tremendous potential. The objectives of the Naya Pakistan would be achieved by providing resources and opportunities for the empowerment of the youths, the CM added.

grieved: Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of the mother of his cameraman Abdul Salam. In a condolence message, the CM has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.