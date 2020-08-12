Minister terms agitation outside NAB office a conspiracy

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan has condemned the incident of pelting stones on police officials outside the NAB office. He termed it a conspiracy against the government institutions.

Strict legal action will be taken against those responsible. He said that media has exposed the scoundrels. Politics of conspiracies and falsehood is a hallmark of PML-N, he alleged and said N-League should support the government in national development instead of hatching conspiracies.