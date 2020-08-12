Minister terms agitation outside NAB office a conspiracy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan has condemned the incident of pelting stones on police officials outside the NAB office. He termed it a conspiracy against the government institutions.
Strict legal action will be taken against those responsible. He said that media has exposed the scoundrels. Politics of conspiracies and falsehood is a hallmark of PML-N, he alleged and said N-League should support the government in national development instead of hatching conspiracies.